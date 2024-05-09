Top track

Discovery Sessions: Galo / Zack Darza / Shargenol / AMBR

SILO Community
Thu, 9 May, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Discovery Sessions continues their new Thursday series at SILO. It's like your Spotify Discover Weekly playlist, only live and in person.

We're throwing an intimate, inspiring party for house and techno lovers. Each night features a unique lineup of DJs f...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by SILO Community & Discovery Sessions.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Galo

Venue

SILO Community

90 Scott Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

