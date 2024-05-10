DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Ümmet Özcan is a Dutch DJ and record producer of Turkish origin. His releases signed to Spinnin' Records are supported by DJs like Sander van Doorn, Armin van Buuren, Tiësto, Calvin Harris and Hardwell. Özcan is also known for his softsynth and soundbank d...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.