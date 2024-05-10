DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Garden of E: Ummet Ozcan, Lucas & Steve

E1
Fri, 10 May, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Ümmet Özcan is a Dutch DJ and record producer of Turkish origin. His releases signed to Spinnin' Records are supported by DJs like Sander van Doorn, Armin van Buuren, Tiësto, Calvin Harris and Hardwell. Özcan is also known for his softsynth and soundbank d...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by E1 London.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ummet Ozcan

Venue

E1

110 Pennington St, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 2BB, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

