Top track

Crocodiles - Mirrors

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Crocodiles + SOvOX

Le Molotov
Sat, 13 Jul, 8:30 pm
GigsMarseille
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Crocodiles - Mirrors
Got a code?

About

Après s'être rencontrés lors d'une réunion antiraciste locale, Welchez et Charles Rowell ont fusionné leurs groupes d'adolescents pour former The Plot To Blow Up The Eiffel Tower. Ensemble, ils ont sillonné les États-Unis pendant cinq ans, rencontrant des...

Tout public
Présenté par LE MOLOTOV.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

SOvOx, Crocodiles

Venue

Le Molotov

3 Pl. Paul Cézanne, 13006 Marseille, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.