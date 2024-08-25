DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Circles
The Circles from Wolverhampton ARE BACK with nearly an ORIGINAL LINE UP for the first time since they split in 1981. The only member not with them is Tony Howells but this space has been filled with Martin Ratcliffe from the band the Neon Hear...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.