Mod Sunday Charity Special Feat: The Circles

DUST
Sun, 25 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton and Hove
£18.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Circles

The Circles from Wolverhampton ARE BACK with nearly an ORIGINAL LINE UP for the first time since they split in 1981. The only member not with them is Tony Howells but this space has been filled with Martin Ratcliffe from the band the Neon Hear...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by DUST.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dirt Royal, Maze, The Circles

Venue

DUST

77 East Street, Brighton, BN1 1NF, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

