Arto Lindsay and guests TBA

Zebulon
Sun, 12 May, 10:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$26.78

About

ARTO LINDSAY and guests TBA

Arto Lindsay is an artist, musician and producer born 1953 in Virginia, USA, and raised in Brazil. After living for 30 years in New York he has once again been living in Brazil since 2004. In 1977 he formed the band DNA, featur...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zebulon.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Arto Lindsay

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

