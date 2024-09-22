DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Una intera giornata dedicata alla Musica Rock , Grunge ai NIRVANA e KURT COBAIN,
Una Sintesi sonora di Matrice Alternativa Grunge Rock di elevatissima potenza live
UN MURO DISTORTO DI MUSICA ROCK ALTERNATIVO GRUNGE
Formato da UNA KERMESSE DI NOVE BANDS...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.