Top track

Nirvana - Come As You Are

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Grunge Night !

Oasi Lago dei Cigni
Sat, 18 May, 6:00 pm
GigsMilano
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Nirvana - Come As You Are
Got a code?

About

Una Sintesi sonora di Matrice Alternativo Grunge Rock

Tutte Formazioni Trio ben sette Band!

Per Finire in Bellezza la Serata

Si Esibirà La rinomatissima Tribute Band Dei Nirvana .

POOTTANA PLAY FOR MONEY (Tributo Ai Nirvana)

https://www.facebook.com/P...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Peperoncino salento food srl.

Lineup

Sicktale, Med.Use, Varlene

Venue

Oasi Lago dei Cigni

Via Guascona 52, 20152 Milan Milan, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.