Top track

Nirvana - Come As You Are

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Festival Grunge Night !

Legend Club
Sun, 22 Sept, 3:00 pm
GigsMilano
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Nirvana - Come As You Are
Got a code?

About

Una intera giornata dedicata alla Musica Rock , Grunge ai NIRVANA e KURT COBAIN,

Una Sintesi sonora di Matrice Alternativa Grunge Rock di elevatissima potenza live

UN MURO DISTORTO DI MUSICA ROCK ALTERNATIVO GRUNGE

Formato da UNA KERMESSE DI 8 BANDS MUS...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Peperoncino salento food srl.

Lineup

Sicktale, Varlene, Med.Use

Venue

Legend Club

Viale Enrico Fermi, 98, 20161 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open3:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.