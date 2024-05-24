Top track

Brokeback - Cairo Levee

Brokeback

Judson & Moore Distillery
Fri, 24 May, 8:00 pm
GigsChicago
$20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

A sense of place has been essential to the music of Brokeback since guitarist/bassist Douglas McCombs first launched the project in 1995. Initially conceived as a solo outlet, the Chicago group has taken on new dimensions over the past two decades, morphin...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Judson & Moore Distillery
Lineup

Health&Beauty, Brokeback

Venue

Judson & Moore Distillery

3057 North Rockwell Street, Chicago, Illinois 60618, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

