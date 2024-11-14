Top track

Big Country - In a Big Country

Big Country

Dorking Halls
Thu, 14 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsGuildford
£35.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Big Country

From humble beginnings in Fife, Scotland to opening for the likes of the Rolling Stones and Jimmy Page, Big Country’s new-wave, folk-tinged rock left a distinct mark on Britain’s ’80s scene. Remembered for mimicking native Scottish instruments such as bagp Read more

Event information

BIG COUNTRY

'Return To Steeltown' 40th Anniversary Tour 1984-2024

+ special guest support: MIKE PETERS from THE ALARM

‘Steeltown’ was the second studio album by Big Country which was recorded at ABBA’s Polar Studios in Stockholm with production from St...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by AGMP.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Reigate Rd, Dorking RH4 1SG, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

