Matthew Dear is a shapeshifter, oscillating seamlessly between DJ, dance-music producer, and experimental pop auteur. He is a founding artist on both Ghostly International and its dancefloor offshoot, Spectral Sound. He writes, produces, and mixes all of h
Join us as we welcome Matthew Dear to Space Banana for an exclusive 90 minute set.
Tony Caprese will open and Pace Jackson will close.
21 and up.
