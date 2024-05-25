Top track

Adapter & Toni Varga - Street Dance

Toni Varga

Space Banana
Sat, 25 May, 9:00 pm
DJBoise
From $24.99

About Toni Varga

Showing audiences his passion for music and creating an enjoyable experience; has been Toni Varga's purpose since he first stepped into a booth more than 15 years ago. The love for music and the desire to continue his career as a Dj / Producer were the rea Read more

Event information

Join us as we welcome Toni Varga to Space Banana for an exclusive 2 hour set.

Unko Mike will open and Justin Case will close.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Half Weekend.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Toni Varga

Venue

Space Banana

816 West Bannock Street, Boise, Idaho 83702, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

