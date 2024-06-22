DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kyoto Jazz Massive

229
Sat, 22 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£31.73
About

Direct from Japan

Kyoto Jazz Massive with the Echoes of a New Dawn Orchestra

+ support: DJ Snowboy

The genre-defying project, KYOTO JAZZ MASSIVE, founded by the OKINO brothers and revealed by Gilles Peterson, finally returns to the European stages afte...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by AGMP.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kyoto Jazz Massive, Dj Snowboy

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

FAQs

Which venue is this in?

Venue 1 - entrance through the double glass doors.

