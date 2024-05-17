DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Blu·e Velvet #31

Ground Control Gare de Lyon
Fri, 17 May, 7:00 pm
PartyParis
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

La Blu·e Velvet s’anime !

Les films et les séries d’animation, c’est souvent la première chose qu’on voit enfant et qui nous accompagne toute notre vie. Alors pour cette 31ème édition de la Blu·e Velvet, nous avons décidé de rendre hommage à nos héro·ïne·...

Tout public
Présenté par ALLO LA LUNE.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Ground Control Gare de Lyon

81 Rue du Charolais, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

