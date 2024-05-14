Top track

Obi Franky hosted by Yomi Sode

Cafe KOKO
Tue, 14 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Hailing from West London, Obi Franky is a talented singer-songwriter who is not only a seasoned vocalist, but also a multi-instrumentalist. She started her journey as a classically-trained pianist, however, her passion for music led her to become a self-ta...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Cafe KOKO.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Obi Franky

Cafe KOKO

74 Crowndale Road, Camden, London, NW1 1NW, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity
