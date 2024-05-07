DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bashlow live in DTLA

The Stowaway
Tue, 7 May, 9:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
Selling fast
From Free
LA based indie-alt pop artist, Bashlow is quickly turning heads and making a name for herself in the music industry with singles like ‘Parliaments’ & ‘Sitcom Wife’. Since moving to LA during the height of the pandemic, she's collaborated with some of LA's...

21+ event
The Stowaway.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Stowaway

416 S Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90013, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

