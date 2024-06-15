Top track

Rodrigo Gallardo & Los Suruba - El Abuelo (feat. Fernando Milagros) [Los Suruba & Marcelo Burlon Remix]

Visionari Festival Music and Yoga Experience

Il Bosco
Sat, 15 Jun, 11:00 am
DJCorbetta
€49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Giardino Dei Visionari arriva con la sua seconda grande e imperdibile reunion: il Visionari Festival.

Sabato 15 giugno perditi nel bosco insieme a noi. Esplora una location unica alle porte di Milano e lasciati trasportare da un'esperienza che combina mus...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Giardino dei Visionari
Lineup

Rodrigo Gallardo, Etna

Venue

Il Bosco

Via Cascina Nuova, 20011 Corbetta Milan, Italy
Doors open11:00 am

