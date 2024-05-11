DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Don't miss WE'VE LOST DANCING - the best house music party at one of Austin's newest clubs with the best sound around!
Featuring the music of Fred Again... + similar artists such as Disco Lines, Barry Can’t Swim, Dom Dolla, John Summit, Four Tet, Chris La...
Sure thing! Shoot us a text to reserve a table 512-585-6631
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.