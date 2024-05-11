Top track

Fred again.. - Jungle

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

We've Lost Dancing House Music Party

Etica
Sat, 11 May, 9:00 pm
PartyAustin
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Fred again.. - Jungle
Got a code?

About

Don't miss WE'VE LOST DANCING - the best house music party at one of Austin's newest clubs with the best sound around!

Featuring the music of Fred Again... + similar artists such as Disco Lines, Barry Can’t Swim, Dom Dolla, John Summit, Four Tet, Chris La...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Haus of Restless
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Etica

213 West 4th Street, Austin, Texas 78701, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
300 capacity

FAQs

Are tables available?

Sure thing! Shoot us a text to reserve a table 512-585-6631

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.