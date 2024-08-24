DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Nu X Fest

New Cross Inn
Sat, 24 Aug, 2:00 pm
GigsLondon
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

NU X FEST 2024

The ultimate celebration of the golden era of music

featuring

Nic-Cage Against The Machine

The worlds first Rage Against The Machine tribute band, fronted by Nicolas Cage.

https://linktr.ee/nicolascageagainstthemachine

The Sum Is 41

This is an 14+ event
Presented by New Cross Live.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Forevanescence

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.