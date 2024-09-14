DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Red Telephone is pleased to announce our next guest the fantastic
Tia Cousins, a young, up and coming London based DJ, brings her eclectic and experimental sounds to Margate.
Tia is a collector with a passion for in-between sounds, avant-gar...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.