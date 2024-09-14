DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Red Telephone →Tia Cousins

Faith In Strangers, Margate
Sat, 14 Sept, 9:00 pm
DJMargate
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Red Tele­phone is pleased to announce our next guest the fan­tas­tic

Tia Cousins, a young, up and com­ing Lon­don based DJ, brings her eclec­tic and exper­i­men­tal sounds to Mar­gate.

Tia is a col­lec­tor with a pas­sion for in-between sounds, avant-gar...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Faith In Strangers.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tia Cousins

Venue

Faith In Strangers, Margate

Faith In Strangers, 17 Ethelbert Cres, Cliftonville, Margate CT9 2DY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
300 capacity

