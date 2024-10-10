Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hiatus Kaiyote

Salle Pleyel
Thu, 10 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€49.44

About

Le quartet de néo soul, Hiatus Kaiyote, est de retour à la Salle Pleyel pour vous présenter leur nouvel album, «Love Heart Cheat Code » !

L’accès aux mineurs de moins de 16 ans non accompagnés d’un adulte et non munis d’une décharge de responsabilité dûme...

Présenté par ANTEPRIMA.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Salle Pleyel

252 Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, 75008 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

