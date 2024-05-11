DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Main Bar - Free Event | 21+
The JLB is the main moniker of Jamie Bulled; founding member of pop trio Kero Kero Bonito and was appointed “the most batshit producer in the UK” by no one at Bass Magazine. He has been producing his unique brand of UK Bass mus...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.