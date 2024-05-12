DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Women's FA Cup Final Screening

The Forge at The Lower Third
Sun, 12 May, 1:00 pm
SportLondon
Looking for somewhere to watch the Women's FA Cup Final?? We got you covered!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Soho Sports and Social Club
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Forge at The Lower Third

26 Denmark Street, London, WC2H 0LA, United Kingdom
Doors open1:00 pm

