#maryandfriendslive

Queen of the South
Sun, 9 Jun, 3:00 pm
WorkshopLondon
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
#MaryAndFriendsLive is a dynamic live panel event designed to spark conversations about taboo topics within the community. With a lineup of engaging speakers and thought-provoking discussions, attendees have the opportunity to delve into various subjects i...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Mary and Friends & Queen of the South
Venue

Queen of the South

367 Norwood Road, Lambeth, London, SE27 9BQ, United Kingdom
Doors open3:00 pm

