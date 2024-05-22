Top track

BINGEWATCH - Dududuru

Nightshift Afterhours

Location TBA, Los Angeles
Wed, 22 May, 11:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

At any of our ‘Nightshift’ events you can expect to hear a strong minimal bass groove, paired with a relentless dark & sexy beat.

HOUSE | TECH | MNML

ADDRESS SENT WITH PURCHASE CONFIRMATION EMAIL.

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Blind Tiger.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Doors open11:00 pm

