ANDY & LUCAS | The LAST tour

Scala
Thu, 23 Jan 2025, 7:30 pm
London
£39.66

About

Andy & Lucas is a popular Spanish Flamenco-inspired pop duo originally from the province of Cádiz in Spain. The band consists of Andrés Morales and Lucas González, who first knew each other as neighbours and friends in their Cádiz neighborhood of La Laguna...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by REN-CORE EVENTS
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
Event ends10:30 pm
800 capacity
