Mortal Bones

The Well w/ Year of the Cobra & High Black River

Siberia
Thu, 1 Aug, 9:00 pm
GigsNew Orleans
$18.61The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

From Austin, Texas. “rooted in the fuzzy, doomy riffage of Black Sabbath and Blue Cheer and the creepy psychedelia of Syd Barrett, and The Well are increasingly good at this kind of thing. Give it a spin.” – Brooklyn Vegan “drenched in post-Electric Wizard...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Siberia.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Well, Year of the Cobra

Venue

Siberia

2227 Saint Claude Avenue, New Orleans, Louisiana 70117, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

