DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
From Austin, Texas. “rooted in the fuzzy, doomy riffage of Black Sabbath and Blue Cheer and the creepy psychedelia of Syd Barrett, and The Well are increasingly good at this kind of thing. Give it a spin.” – Brooklyn Vegan “drenched in post-Electric Wizard...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.