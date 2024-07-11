Top track

Radhika de Saram Quartet

The Jazz Sanctuary
Thu, 11 Jul, 7:45 pm
GigsTwickenham
From £6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Radhika de Saram Quartet featuring Ivo Neame

Line up:

Zhenya Strigalev: saxophone

Ivo Neame: keys

Radhika de Saram: bass guitar

Billy Pod: drums

This London-based project by Radhika de Saram will perform Radhika’s original compositions, both from her...

This is an 10+ event
Presented by The Jazz Sanctuary.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Radhika De Saram, Billy Pod, Zhenya Strigalev and 1 more

Venue

The Jazz Sanctuary

The Turk's Head, 28 Winchester Road, Twickenham, England TW1 1LF, United Kingdom
Doors open7:45 pm

FAQs

Is the event suitable for Children?

This gig is suitable for children aged 10 years and over

Can I bring food to the event?

We don’t allow you to bring your own food to the event.

Can I order food?

Yes, for this gig, you can eat in The Turks Head Pub, which is attached to the venue. Please call 0208 892 1972 to book a table.

Is the venue accessible by wheelchair?

Yes, the venue is fully accessible

Is there parking at the venue?

Yes, parking on the street is free.

Can I get there by public transport?

Yes. St Margaret’s train station is a five-minute walk from the venue. Also nearby are Richmond and Twickenham Train stations. The H37 and 110 bus services will take you within a five minute walk of the venue.

