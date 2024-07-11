DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Radhika de Saram Quartet featuring Ivo Neame
Line up:
Zhenya Strigalev: saxophone
Ivo Neame: keys
Radhika de Saram: bass guitar
Billy Pod: drums
This London-based project by Radhika de Saram will perform Radhika’s original compositions, both from her...
This gig is suitable for children aged 10 years and over
We don’t allow you to bring your own food to the event.
Yes, for this gig, you can eat in The Turks Head Pub, which is attached to the venue. Please call 0208 892 1972 to book a table.
Yes, the venue is fully accessible
Yes, parking on the street is free.
Yes. St Margaret’s train station is a five-minute walk from the venue. Also nearby are Richmond and Twickenham Train stations. The H37 and 110 bus services will take you within a five minute walk of the venue.
