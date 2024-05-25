Top track

Igor Marijuan & Valentin Huedo - Neo

Igor Marijuan [All Day I Dream / Ibiza Sonica]

Do Not Sit On The Furniture
Sat, 25 May, 10:00 pm
DJMiami
From $36.37The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Saturday, May 25th, Do Not Sit On The Furniture presents

Igor Marijuan [All Day I Dream / Ibiza Sonica]

Vibe Setter :

Surreal Flight

We are now open from 10 pm to 5 am. Come enjoy our magical venue... Please note, table reservations are highly recomm...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Do Not Sit On The Furniture.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 48 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Igor Marijuan

Venue

Do Not Sit On The Furniture

423 16th St, Miami Beach, Florida 33139, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

