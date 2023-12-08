Top track

CRISI v8

Iside

Alcazar Live
Fri, 8 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsRoma
€13.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Gli Iside tornano dal vivo nei club italiani con “In Memoria Club Tour”, sulla scia dei consensi ottenuti con la pubblicazione dell’ album “In Memoria” e delle prime date estive durante le quali hanno presentato il loro ultimo lavoro discografico. Dopo ave Read more

Presentato da Live Srl.

Lineup

ISIDE

Venue

Alcazar Live

Via Cardinale Merry del Val, 14b, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

