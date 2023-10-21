DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

LOCO DISCO BEACH CLUB (SEASON CLOSER)

Sahara Sandbar & Pizza
Sat, 21 Oct, 12:00 pm
GigsCosta Mesa
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

LOCO DISCO BEACH CLUB 4.0 is back for the last beach event on the sand Saturday September 2nd at the beautiful SAHARA SANDBAR & PIZZA

Headlining set from Wyatt Marshall alongisde Joel Demarzo, Kyle Burke, Oscar Osorio, Red Five (bday set), Rob Moskavi & T Read more

Presented by Loco Disco.

Venue

Sahara Sandbar & Pizza

21601 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach, California 92646, United States
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.