DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
LOCO DISCO BEACH CLUB 4.0 is back for the last beach event on the sand Saturday September 2nd at the beautiful SAHARA SANDBAR & PIZZA
Headlining set from Wyatt Marshall alongisde Joel Demarzo, Kyle Burke, Oscar Osorio, Red Five (bday set), Rob Moskavi & T
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.