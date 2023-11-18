Top track

Twin Atlantic

The Baths
Sat, 18 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsIpswich
£28.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Brighten The Corners Presents Scottish alternative rock band Twin Atlantic on Saturday 18th November at The Baths.

This is an 14+ event

Presented by Brighten The Corners.

Lineup

Twin Atlantic

Venue

The Baths

4 Civic Drive, Ipswich, IP1 2QA, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
300 capacity

