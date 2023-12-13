Top track

CVC

CVC

Tramshed
Wed, 13 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsCardiff
£14.95

About

Clwb Ifor Bach presents

This is an 14+ event

Presented by Clwb Ifor Bach.

Lineup

CVC

Venue

Tramshed

Clare Rd, Cardiff CF11 6QP
Doors open7:00 pm
1000 capacity

