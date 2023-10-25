DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rae Fitzgerald

Judson & Moore Distillery
Wed, 25 Oct, 8:00 pm
$14.84
$12 adv ticket + taxes & fees

Rae Fitzgerald is a self-described "queer midwesterner" who writes autobiographical songs that drift between ethereal wanderings and intimate confessions. Her new album Say I Look Happy will be released September 1 via Keeled

Presented by Judson & Moore Distillery

3057 North Rockwell Street, Chicago, Illinois 60618, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

