Antenn.e - Moutarde

Antenn.e + ch0se

Le Circus
Thu, 19 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsCapbreton
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

- ✦ ANTENN.E ✦ -(Indie Post Punk - Lyon)

Antenn.e c’est un batteur fou qui a des tocs, un bassiste perdu qui parle mais qui sait pas quoi dire, et une guitariste qu’on dirait qu’elle va pleurer. Une cohérence désordonnée, puisque les trois se sont trouvé Read more

Présenté par LE CIRCUS.

Lineup

Antenn.e

Venue

Le Circus

9 Rue Du Hapchot, 40130 Capbreton, France
Doors open8:00 pm

