DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Outfit presents: Dendrons + very special guests
FFO: Crack Cloud, Deeper, Cola
Dendrons are an experimental-pop/ art-rock outfit conceived in Chicago, Illinois. Based on tight-knit musicianship and pent-up energy in the live setting, the quintet
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.