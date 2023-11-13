DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

DENDRONS (USA) + Average Life Complaints

Sebright Arms
Mon, 13 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Outfit presents: Dendrons (USA) + special guests Average Life Complaints.

Dendrons are an experimental-pop/ art-rock outfit conceived in Chicago, Illinois. Based on tight-knit musicianship and pent-up energy in the live setting, the quintet offer a perfec Read more

Presented by Outfit

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.