DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Every genre has its banner years. We're constantly debating the best when it comes to R&B, but The R&B Club universally rocks with 1998. So consider our next event a trip back in time. A quarter century to be exact — when artists like Lauryn Hill, Destiny'
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.