Soca Frenzy: Festive Motive

Scala
Fri, 8 Dec, 11:00 pm
PartyLondon
£6.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

London’s Biggest Soca Party: Holiday Edition

• Age 18+, Scala runs Club Scan: physical photo ID is required for entry (photos on your phone are not accepted)

• 10pm until 5am.

• Last Entry 2am

• Dress code smart casual, No caps, No hoods

This is an 18 Read more

Presented by Soca Frenzy

Lineup

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

