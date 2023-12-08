DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
London’s Biggest Soca Party: Holiday Edition
• Age 18+, Scala runs Club Scan: physical photo ID is required for entry (photos on your phone are not accepted)
• 10pm until 5am.
• Last Entry 2am
• Dress code smart casual, No caps, No hoods
This is an 18
