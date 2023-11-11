DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

22a: Horatio Luna

The Fox & Firkin
Sat, 11 Nov, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

One of UK's most respected jazz labels, 22a, takes over the Fox & Firkin for a late-night session of live nu jazz and DJs. Horatio Luna will be playing with a live band featuring familiar faces from the 22a family, including head honcho, Tenderlonio* Read more

Presented by Fox & Firkin and EFG London Jazz Festival

Lineup

2
Horatio Luna, Tenderlonious, Lorenzo Morresi and 2 more

Venue

The Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.