Planet Social: NYC

Cafe Erzulie
Sat, 14 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Come join Elevate Social as they bring their Planet Social party back to NYC.

IG @elevatesocial

Guaranteed Entry tickets are available here.

Limited $30 tickets will be available at the door.

This is an 21+ event

Cafe Erzulie.

Lineup

Cryptocastro, Millhouse, chvmeleon

Venue

Cafe Erzulie

894 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

