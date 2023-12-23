DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Christmas Party Barn Dance

The Round Chapel
Sat, 23 Dec, 7:30 pm
SocialLondon
From £10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Cut A Shine Monthly Barn Dances

About The Dancing

Although called many things; Ceilidh, Country Dance, Barn Dance, Ceili Dance, Square Dance, Set Dancing - one thing is certain, it's all traditional and how people would entertain themselves before TV and Read more

Presented by Fire in the Mountain Festival LTD.

Venue

The Round Chapel

1D Glenarm Rd, Clapton, London E5 0LY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

