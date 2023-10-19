DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
La java fête ses 100 ans !
Eh oui, 100 ans déjà… Plus vieux club de France, la java à vu débuter Edith Piaf, Maurice Chevalier, Django Reinhardt…
Et aujourd’hui, grâce à vous, la java est devenu l’une des places fortes de la scène électronique parisienne
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.