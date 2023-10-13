Top track

Don't Come Close (To Me)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Urns and Argyles, Rocket 9, Well Hell, J-MONT

Genghis Cohen
Fri, 13 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$12.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Don't Come Close (To Me)
Got a code?

About

Penniback x Urns and Argyles Present

Urns and Argyles EP Release “Castle Argyle”

w/ Rocket 9, Well Hell, J-MONT

DJ: Taleen Kali

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Genghis Cohen.

Lineup

1
Urns and Argyles, Rocket 9, Well Hell and 1 more

Venue

Genghis Cohen

740 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.