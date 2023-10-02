DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Monday 2nd October 2023 8pm
Legendary Happy Mondays Comedy at The Amersham Arms New Cross- Kick off your week in style , come hear brand new jokes & fresh ideas from stars of TV, Radio & Stand Up comedy circuit in a friendly atmosphere. We bring you a fan
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.