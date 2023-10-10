DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The immigrant comedy show

Trapeze
Tue, 10 Oct, 7:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

In need of a good laugh? Expect a night of great atmosphere, the best kind of comedy from the funniest immigrants in London!

f﻿eaturing

Vidura Rajapaksa (Sri Lanka)

Arielle Souma (France)

Kuan-wen Huang (Taiwan)

Aisheshek Magauina (Kazakhstan)

and MC Read more

Presented by IMMIGRANT COMEDY.

Venue

Trapeze

89 Great Eastern St, London EC2A 3HX
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
500 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.