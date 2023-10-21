Top track

2:00 AM

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Los Shadows w/ Twin Seas

The Paramount
Sat, 21 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

2:00 AM
Got a code?

About

Los Shadows w/ Twin Seas

all ages

$15adv/ $20dos

Saturday, Oct 21st.

All ages

Presented by The Paramount

Lineup

Los Shadows, Twin Seas

Venue

The Paramount

2708 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.