Optic Sink

Deep Cuts
Sun, 15 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsMedford
$14.73

About

Optic Sink (Feel It Records)

Colby Nathan (New England Patriots)

Houndsteeth

Sacred Heart Auto League

7PM | $13 | 18+

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Illegally Blind

Lineup

Optic Sink

Venue

Deep Cuts

21 Main Street, Medford, Massachusetts 02155, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

