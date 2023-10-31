Top track

Dynamik Bass System - We Are In Control

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Warehouse Halloween

BASE Milano
Tue, 31 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJMilano
€18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Dynamik Bass System - We Are In Control
Got a code?

About

La notte di Halloween è oscura e imprevedibile, con tre delle più importanti crew di Milano che incrociano la rotte verso una destinazione fatta di sei ore di musica, video e installazioni. Le Cannibale, assieme a Paradise Technique e Unoclab, trasfo Read more

Presentato da Le Cannibale S.R.L..
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

BASE Milano

Via Bergognone, 34, 20144 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.